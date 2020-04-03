SVU's Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Talking About Working Together Again Will Make Your Day

Elliot Stabler is coming home.

Christopher Meloni is returning to the Law & Order fold with a new series featuring Stabler leading the NYPD's organized crime task force. Meloni left Law & Order: SVU after season 12. SVU, now in its history-making season 21, has remained anchored by Mariska Hargitay ever since.

Hargitay took to Instagram to welcome her former partner home—and to wish him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler," she wrote on the picture of the two of them laughing on set of SVU. Hargitay included the hashtags, #ItsBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler.