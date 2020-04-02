Sara Bareilles Says She's "Really Grateful" After Revealing Her Full Recovery From Coronavirus

Sara Bareilles is feeling "really grateful for every easy breath" she's able to take as she recovers from the coronavirus.

On Thurs. afternoon the star took to her Instagram Story to reveal she's on the mend after being one of the many individuals who contracted COVID-19. However, she assured, "I'm fully recovered, just so you know."

With the rough bout of sickness now past her, the singer said she's reflecting on the experience and looking at life a different way. "I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do," she explains.

The 40-year-old is taking care of both her physical and mental health now that she's in the clear. She shared she went to therapy this morning and she was recording herself as she took her dog for a walk in the quiet streets of New York City.