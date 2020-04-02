90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Limited Series Coming to TLC With Veteran Cast Members

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 12:02 PM
90 Day Fiancé is coming through with some stay at home entertainment. TLC announced 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a new limited series with self-filmed footage of cast members from across the reality series franchise.
"For the couples featured across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic," TLC said in a press release.
The five-episode limited series begins Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.
"Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they've battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they've never endured a challenge quite like this," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we've asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We're humbled and pleased they've opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time."
Meet some of the cast members participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below.
TLC
Colt and mom Debbie were on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.
TLC
Corey and Evelin appeared on The Other Way and What Now?.
TLC
Molly was on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.
Article continues below
TLC
Chantel and Pedro, as well as Chantel's family, appeared on 90 Day proper, Happily Ever After? and their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.
TLC
Tiffany and Ronald were on The Other Way and What Now?.
TLC
Narkyia and Lowo appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and What Now?.
Article continues below
TLC
Brett and Daya are veterans of 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After?.
TLC
Robert and Anny appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? and Pillow Talk.
TLC
Caesar was on Before the 90 Days.
Article continues below
TLC
Jon and Rachel appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.
TLC
Yamir was on 90 Day Fiancé.
TLC
Cortney appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.
Article continues below
TLC
David and Annie have been on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.
TLC
Jesse appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.
TLC
Benjamin and Akinyi (Kenya) were on Before the 90 Days.
Article continues below
TLC
Patrick appeared on Before the 90 Days.
TLC
Elizabeth and Andrei were on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.
TLC
Anna and Mursel were on 90 Day Fiancé.
Article continues below
TLC
Emily and Sasha appeared on 90 Day Fiancé.
TLC
Darcey has appeared on every season of Before the 90 Days. She's also appeared on Pillow Talk.
TLC
Danielle has done 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.
Article continues below
TLC
Michael and Juliana appeared on 90 Day Fiancé.
TLC
Alan and Kirlyam were on 90 Day Fiancé and What Now?.
TLC
Dean appeared with his brother on Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk.
Article continues below
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?