Tiger King Filmmakers: Joe Exotic Wants Brad Pitt or "Joe Dirt" to Play Him

Yes, the world is enraptured by Joe Exotic, one of the subjects of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But is the empathy misplaced?

The now-imprisoned star of the Netflix documentary series has become the subject of many celebrity tweets, memes and the talk of, well, the internet. Joe Exotic is one of the big cat owners and former private zoo operator profiled in Tiger King. He's in prison now for charges in an attempted murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.

While some subjects of the documentary series, like Baskin, haven't been pleased with the series, according to filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, Joe Exotic has been loving the attention brought by Tiger King. In fact, he's even dream casting who would play him in a scripted version of his tale.