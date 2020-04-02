Why Kim Kardashian Is Shutting Down Any Thoughts of Having Another Baby

Another kid? Not for Kim Kardashian.

The reality star is famously a mom of four after welcoming her and husband Kanye West's most recent child, Psalm West, via surrogate last May. However, if the mogul was contemplating expanding the family even more, those thoughts are now out the door.

As she shared on The View, the KKW Beauty mogul has been home with the rapper and their youngsters in accordance with social distancing protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there's been plenty of family bonding, the experience has simultaneously put a pin in any future baby plans.

"Being at home with four kids—if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one…that is out the door," she told the co-hosts.