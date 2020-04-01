Modern Family Prepares to Say Goodbye With Some Dirty Dancing and a New Baby

There's officially just one more episode of Modern Family. Or rather two. Two and a retrospective special.

Tonight's episode was the last episode before next week's two-part series finale, and ended with a bit of a surprise for Mitch and Cam: the new baby they're adopting has arrived two weeks early, before they've managed to move into their new house. All of their stuff is currently packed away in a moving truck, but Mitch did get to say goodbye to the old house with a Dirty Dancing routine before the baby arrived, so at least there's that.

Elsewhere, Jay, Manny, and Joe bonded over a little wine-tasting competition (which Joe only judged and did not participate in) while Phil and Claire panicked over being cool grandparents and not regular grandparents, only to eventually realize they're also still parents who still sometimes have to clean up their kids' insane messes.