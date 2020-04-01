Leighton Meester Is Pregnant! Revisit Her and Adam Brody's Romance

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 3:40 PM

This is no Gossip (girl), it's true that Adam Brodyand Leighton Meesterare expecting their second baby together.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress was spotted sporting a large baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. where she and her husband live. Her and Brody's reps have not commented nor confirmed the happy news.

Their bundle of joy will join their daughter Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015. Fans have not yet met little Arlo as her parents are quite private, but Adam previously said this wasn't intentional. "She's more inherently private than I am," Brody said of Meester. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me."

This explains why people are just now learning of Leighton's pregnancy, when she appears to be nearing her due date. 

Photos

Leighton Meester's 10 Best Looks Ever on Gossip Girl

Other than that, Seth says their life isn't all that different from anybody else's. He shared, "We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way."

When they do go out, however, the couple sure makes a striking impression with their dazzling good looks and good deeds to boot. To see some of these outings, check out the gallery below!

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

Deano / Splash News

Out and About

After Meester unsuccessfully hid from paparazzi in Brody's car, the pair let go of their shyness and openly flaunted some sweet PDA while heading to a Mexican restaurant.

 

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester

AKM-GSI

Mums the Word

As romance rumors continued to swirl, the pair declined to publicly comment on the status of their relationship. But you know what they say, a picture's worth a thousand words.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

Allan Bregg / Splash News

NYC Love

After keeping under the radar for months, the twosome resurfaced in New York City together.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

REX USA/Tania Coetzee

He Put a Ring on It

They may have never confirmed their relationship, but Brody put a diamond on his lady's finger. Nearly a month after the engagement news broke, the pair were photographed stealing a smooch in South Africa.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

Wedding Bells

The notoriously private couple pulled the ultimate gotcha on Hollywood by getting married in a super-secretive ceremony. Congrats!

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Shazam Premiere

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Red Carpet Ready

Leighton supports her handsome beau at the premiere of his movie Shazam. No doubt their daughter, Arlo, loves that her dad is a superhero!

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Real Estate

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Picture Perfect

Adam previously shared that becoming a father with Leighton is "the best in every way."

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Do Gooders

In their spare time, this couple enjoys giving back to their community, although they aren't ones to actively publicize their good deeds.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Real Estate

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Co-Stars

After meeting while working on 2011's The Oranges, the two once again reunited on the set of Leighton's new show Single Parents. In his guest role, Adam plays Leighton's ex. 

