Dancing With the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Congratulations to Karina Smirnoff!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has welcomed her first child, a baby boy! A source close to Karina confirms she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

"Karina and the baby are healthy and happy," the insider tells E! News.

Karina first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, sharing with People that she's "super excited to start a new chapter in [her] life."

"I've always wanted to be a mom," she told the outlet. "I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

"Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up!" Karina went on to share. "But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom."

Karina also took to social media at the time to share the news with her fans, sharing a photo of her pregnancy test with her followers.