Angelina Jolie Reveals Maddox's College Plans After Coronavirus Closes His School

Like so many parents today, Angelina Jolie is adjusting to school closures.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions around the world, many academic institutions have understandably closed their doors and moved to online only as part of social distancing.

And in a new interview with DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, the actress and mother confirmed her son's school Yonsei University is also temporarily closed.

But like so many students today, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is very much looking forward to attending when it's safe.

"I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school," she shared with the outlet. "He‘ll be going back as soon as things settle. He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies."

Angelina also pointed out that nearly a billion young people globally are out of education.