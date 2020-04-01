Watch Healthcare Workers Applaud Cleaning Staff for Their Hard Work in Heartwarming Video

The cleaning staff at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital of Barcelona is feeling the love.

Earlier this week, a heartwarming video of the staff receiving a round of applause from their colleagues went viral and it's reminding everyone just how important their role is amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Taken by a fellow employee, the hospital's healthcare workers can be seen applauding two members of the cleaning staff after a hard day's work. As the team assembles and the applause continues, one of the two staffers becomes emotional watching the act of kindness unfold.

The touching video was later shared on Twitter by journalist Josep Goded and now has over 133,000 retweets and over 505,000 likes. "The cleaning staff at our hospitals are hardly ever mentioned and they also deserve a tribute!" he wrote. Almost instantly, people from around the world responded with their own heartfelt messages. "I work in the hospital and we thank them every day," one Twitter user replied. "We are a team and all of us are essential."