Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Status of Her Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 5:02 AM

Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark appeared on Tuesday's at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and gave fans an update on their upcoming nuptials.

When Andy Cohen asked the couple about the status of their wedding, the Vanderpump Rules star simply replied, "Who the heck knows?" She then said the two are hoping to tie the knot in Rome this October.

"We're keeping on it," Schroeder said via video chat. "We bought our flights because they're really cheap right now."

Clark also spoke about how his family members in Italy are doing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"They're all healthy, but they're not allowed to leave, like, 200 meters from their homes now," he said. "The army's there, I guess. They're crazy quarantined compared to us in the States."

In addition to talking about her big day, Schroeder addressed her recent Twitter war with fellow cast member Kristen Doute.

"I am so embarrassed I engaged in my first Twitter feud," she said. "Jax [Taylor] inspired me. I've been bored. I'm mortified. No, we haven't spoken since then."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Home

Speaking of Taylor, the reality star had a bit of a social media spat with co-star Tom Sandoval

"I have zero, zero interest in talking to that kid," he said when asked if they've spoken offline at all, later adding he's "donezo with that."

To see the rest of the video—which also features interviews with Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney—check out the above clip.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

