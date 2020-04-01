Why Moms Everywhere Trust Jessica Alba's Honest Company

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When Jessica Alba found she couldn't find one brand to entrust with her everyday needs, and that offered self-care items that were effective without harsh chemicals, she decided to create a company to do exactly that. And to make her intention clear, she called it Honest.

Since its inception, Honest has grown from offering a variety of clean baby goods like diapers and wipes. Now the company has become a full-fledged wellness brand with safe and effective products across categories such as bath, body and personal care, beauty and home.

And its fanbase has grown from moms and moms-to-be into pretty much anyone and everyone who appreciates Honest's values, and their dedication to safety and transparency in everything they create. As if that's not enough, the company is also socially conscious, implementing initiatives and community partnerships that give people access to safe and effective options, especially when they need it most. They've donated over 20 million products to people in need since 2012.