Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Have Never Been More Relatable on Their Painfully Slow Stroll

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 4:09 PM
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are really soaking in the sunshine on their daily walks.
Paparazzi captured some interesting clips and photos of Shawn and Camila walking hand in hand in the Miami neighborhood where the pair is social distancing. In the video, the Canada native and former Fifth Harmony singer take the most leisurely stroll people have ever seen. In fact, some would say they're moving at a glacial pace.
And why shouldn't they? With the coronavirus in full swing, the A-list couple truly has nowhere better to be, other than their home.
But, like the rest of us, the "Señorita" singers are still seeking a bit of vitamin D and a boost of serotonin, hence their daily morning walks. Since they began their social distancing period a few weeks ago, the duo has been spotted on bike rides and walks in the area, where they are staying with Camila's parents.
Nonetheless, the musicians are keeping busy.
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Over the weekend, Camila and Shawn joined stars like Elton John, Lady Gagaand Sam Smith for Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was streamed from their respective homes. From there, people across the country were able to tune-in to the star-studded performances and to hear words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Together, Shawn and Camila performed an acoustic version of "My Oh My," which she shared on her Instagram with the caption, "thank you @iHeartRadio for inviting us to honor all of the local heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 at the #iHeartConcertOnFox and thanks @shawnmendes for being best guitarist ever !!!!! love you guys"
And on his Instagram, Shawn sent love to his fans, telling them, "Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all. Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It's so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. We're all here together."
