How to Self-Care at Home Like the Stars

Now more than ever, carving out time for some self-care is essential.

As we all continue social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we're looking for ways to take care of ourselves—mentally, physically and emotionally. But self-care is different for everyone...including celebrities.

While some stars are finding spending time in the kitchen soothing, others are turning to moving their bodies as a form of relaxation. And one celebrity couple is even fostering dogs to focus their energy on something positive during this uncertain time.

The one thing they all have in common? They are finding ways to take care of themselves and sharing their respective practices with their fans on social media. So as we begin a new month, what better time is there to maybe try a new way to show yourself a little extra TLC, should you find some time to do so.