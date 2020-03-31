Everything We Know About the Tiger King Miniseries

The story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is going to be brought to life by Kate McKinnonand the team at UCP.

The twisted tale of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's feud has been explored in both podcast and docuseries format, but as fans continue to demand more content revolving around the zany individuals, studios are rushing to fulfill their desires.

This is where the Saturday Night Live star and UCP comes in to the picture. They are beginning work on creating a miniseries that details the ongoing fight between Joe, Carole and other members of the big cat community.

So far, their project is in the early days of production, but there's a ton of excitement surrounding the casting process and how the writers will be able to include all the events that transpired between the different parties. On social media, some stars are even actively volunteering for the role of Joe Exotic, that's how much hype there is about the show.