Hold the Beer! The Busch Family Brewed Finale Sneak Peek Has Us Shook

We're going to need a drink during this episode!

As excitement continues to brew for the season finale of The Busch Family Brewed this Thursday, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come with this successful crew.

For starters, it's safe to say the family's brewery ground-breaking ceremony isn't exactly going to be drama-free.

"I've been trying to get my family to understand how much [my girlfriend] Marissa means to me and they just keep pushing back," Billy Busch Jr. shared in a clip from this week's episode. "I feel like this is the only way I'm going to get their attention and to hopefully get them on board."

The cameras roll as Billy and his leading lady prepare to make a speech at the special ceremony. But as soon as Billy's mom Christi Busch hears her son speak, she fears the worst: Is he about to propose?