TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Top 64 Now

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 1:00 PM
Let the tournament commence.
Last week, we offered you 173 nominees for TV's Top Leading Lady 2020, and we asked you to vote for your favorites to make it into the top 64. Vote you did, and now the official tournament begins. We've paired up the top 64 into 32 face offs, and only one woman can emerge from each, with the help of your votes.
You can vote as many times as you want in as many face offs as you want, as long as you do it before the deadline of Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT.
Then, we'll be able to move on to the Top 32 round, where the top 32 actresses will face off against each other. Sixteen will then move on to the next round, and so on and so forth until only one woman is left standing...and the next tournament begins. (What else do we have to do right now?)
So what are you waiting for? (You're not waiting anyway.) Get to voting!
Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?