The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Gets Mad as Hell in New Performance

The Kangaroo isn't ready to make nice just yet.

This week, The Masked Singer moves on to the Super Nine, uniting the three singers from each of the three groups we've met so far who made it to the next round of the competition. That means we're reunited with people like White Tiger, Turtle, and Banana.

That also includes the Kangaroo, and E! News has an exclusive first look at her performance of the Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," which may or may not be yet another clue pointing towards a certain famous former friend.

In week one, the Kangaroo said she found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons by her own admission, and in week two, there were a lot of Michael Jordan and Will Smith references, as well as makeup. Week three saw her younger brother describing her as a drama queen as a teen, and many fans have concluded that it's Jordyn Woods, former Kardashian friend and current beauty Youtuber, who refers to Will Smith as second dad as her own dad worked on Fresh Prince.

Does the singing voice sound like Jordyn Woods? We have no idea. But the clues certainly fit...