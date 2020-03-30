Only Chrissy Teigen Would Wish Her Boob Job a Happy 10-Year Anniversary

Chrissy Teigen is giving her two favorite gals a shout out: her breast implants.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Cravings cookbook author took to social media on Monday afternoon to give us the content we so desperately need and deserve, especially with everything going on with the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"happy 10 year anniversary to these t-tties," the 34-year-old star quipped on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of her girls looking picture-perfect on the runway. "And RIP to these teeth."

Naturally, Chrissy's cheeky post was filled with crying-laughing emojis that came from her famous friends like Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and many others.

"I love you," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga replied. "GOD BLESS," model Tess Holliday wrote.

Despite paying tribute to her ta-tas, Chrissy recently opened up about her biggest regrets, which included getting breast implants at such a young age.