Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Her Body Insecurities With a Powerful Pic

Jessie James Decker wants us to know we're not alone.

The 31-year-old star recently opened up about her body insecurities and how it's affected her self-esteem.

Although, the country singer's 3.2 million Instagram followers have come to know her as a bubbly, confident and outgoing celebrity, it seems there's more than meets the eye.

Over the weekend, Jessie shared a picture of her bubblegum pink bikini.

While it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary, it was the powerful and lengthy message that accompanied the snapshot that really resonated with her fans.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she said, candidly. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It's no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."