Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Head-Turning Selfie

Hair for it!

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to her signature ponytail.

On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old pop star took to social media to show off her natural curls, which looked healthy, voluminous and bouncy!

"get a load a dis," she captioned her head-turning selfie.

Her natural hair wasn't the only beauty switch-up she debuted on Twitter and the 'Gram.

In her photo, Ariana also rocked a more minimal and fresh-faced makeup look. She appeared to only enhance her eyes with a coat of mascara on her top lashes and drew on a simple cat-eye on her top lid with a bit of liner on the lower lash line.

Moreover, she seemed to have little-to-no foundation on and had a slightly pink tint to her lips.

All in all, her lively curls and minimal makeup caught her fans' attention. She was flooded with positive comments about her epic transformation, both on Twitter and Instagram.