Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Head-Turning Selfie

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 1:15 PM
Hair for it!
Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to her signature ponytail.
On Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old pop star took to social media to show off her natural curls, which looked healthy, voluminous and bouncy!
"get a load a dis," she captioned her head-turning selfie.
Her natural hair wasn't the only beauty switch-up she debuted on Twitter and the 'Gram.
In her photo, Ariana also rocked a more minimal and fresh-faced makeup look. She appeared to only enhance her eyes with a coat of mascara on her top lashes and drew on a simple cat-eye on her top lid with a bit of liner on the lower lash line.
Moreover, she seemed to have little-to-no foundation on and had a slightly pink tint to her lips.
All in all, her lively curls and minimal makeup caught her fans' attention. She was flooded with positive comments about her epic transformation, both on Twitter and Instagram.
If anything, her Arianators asked her to ditch her go-to ponytail because they love her natural curls so much more.
"GIRL I...," one fan commented with a mind-blown emoji. "Keep your hair this way pls."
Another responded, "oh how i've missed your natural hair... she's growing."
Alfredo Flores, who Ariana frequently works with, also expressed his love for her natural hair. "favorite look on u," he shared. "always."
The dynamic duo, Chloe x Halle, also commented on the pop star's selfie with a bunch of heart-eye emojis. "so beautiful," they wrote.
Even Ariana's mom praised the new look.
"your natural hair/curls is a world of its own...." Joan Grande said on Twitter. "A magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you..."
Of course, this isn't the first time the Thank U, Next songstress has rocked her natural hair.
However, these rare moments are due to the fact that her curls were completely damaged for the longest time, especially when she starred in the teen show Sam & Cat. Because of that, her high ponytail became her thing.
"Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody," Grande explained in a 2014 Facebook post. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair."
"I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she continued. "So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)...."
She added, "And trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don't look at me lol). IT'S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y'all very much."
