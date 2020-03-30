Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are stepping up once again for an important cause.

Two weeks after the Hollywood couple donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, the famous duo is giving back once again.

E! News can confirm Blake and Ryan made a personal donation of $100,000 to each of the four hardest hit hospitals in New York including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester.

We're told the couple wants to continue encouraging people around the country to help their communities, local hospitals and healthcare workers during this time.

But wait, there's more! Shortly after Mint Mobile announced they would be providing all customers with free unlimited high-speed data add-ons through April 14, Ryan decided to let customers personally know about the gesture. So how did he do it? He called Mint Mobile customers to let them know directly. Spoiler alert: The reactions on social media are priceless.