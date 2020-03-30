Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better and Returning to WWHL 10 Days After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

Less than two weeks after Andy Cohen announced he tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo star took to social media to inform his followers he's "feeling better."

The 51-year-old celebrity also shared he's returning to host his radio program Radio Andy and his late-night show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from his home today. NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell will be his virtual guests this evening. According to Bravo, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga will also appear on the program via video chat later this week.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" he wrote in part of an Instagram post on Monday.

Cohen also spoke about his recovery process during today's radio episode and talked about how he wanted to "recoup quietly."

"It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a bit to get my energy back," he said. "You go downstairs to make a piece of toast and you come back and you need to relax."

In addition, he described his symptoms. He said he had felt a "tightness" in his chest and had been having a "terrible" cough. He also said he had experienced chills, as well as a loss of appetite.