90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had Fans, Kangaroos and Fights

Baby love Lisa got her first taste of fiancé Usman's celebrity in the Sunday, March 30 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four.

After their conversation with Usman's friend Aba, Lisa said she was still upset. However, Usman said he thinks his friend was speaking the truth and Lisa's behavior could interfere with his career. At the end of the day, Usman said the goal is to have them be together in the United States, have kids and bring the wonder that is Sojaboy, his music alter-ego, to the States too.

Viewers were treated to the music video premiere and Lisa got a solid introduction to his celebrity. The premiere, which was in a club and appeared to be attended by 25 people, shocked Lisa. Well, the women acting "like lovesick puppies" shocked her. "If anyone steps over the line, there's going to be an issue at this club tonight," Lisa said.