Bella Hadid’s Celeb Pals Have the Best Reaction to Her Latest Bikini Photo

Bella Hadid has the best friends.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old model brought the heat to Instagram with her latest bikini photo and received an outpouring of support from her celeb pals. In the pic, a sun-kissed Bella can be seen lounging by the pool as she soaks up the sun in a strappy white bikini.

"Lucky to get some Vitamin D," she captioned the post, which has over 1 million likes. Among the likers were Kacey Musgraves, who left the former Victoria's Secret Angel a hilarious comment: "my quarantine body looks just like that………." Erin Foster also chimed in, writing, "FINE ill start exercising while in quarantine." Fellow model Sami Miro commented, "Sheesh."

Bella also received a sweet message from designer Marc Jacobs in the comments section. "Gorgeous Bella!" he wrote. "Soak it all up!" Giving the selfie her stamp of approval, La La Anthony left the star a row of heart-eye emojis.