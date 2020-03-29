Country Music Legend Joe Diffie Dead Due to Coronavirus Complications

The world of music and entertainment has lost a legend.

Country music singer Joe Diffie is the latest celebrity to die due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus," a statement read that was shared with E! News. "His family respects their privacy at this time."

The hit-maker was only 61 years old.

The news of Diffie's death comes a few days after he released a statement on Facebook about contracting COVID-19. According to Variety, he was the first country singer to go public with his diagnosis.

"I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment," his statement read on the social media platform. "My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."