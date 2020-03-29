Demi Lovato Crashes Max Ehrich's Instagram Live Amid Budding Romance

Aw, we see you, Demi Lovato!

The 27-year-old pop star crashed Max Ehrich's Instagram Live session on Saturday, seemingly by accident. The 28-year-old Young and the Restless alum was playing the piano when she walked behind him to cover his shoulders with a blanket.

"I'm on live," he mouthed, prompting her to scurry out of the frame, blanket in hand.

On Wednesday, a source told E! News that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks now," and "have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well." Millions of people worldwide have largely remained at home this month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

They had first sparked romance rumors several days ago by exchanging flirty messages on Instagram. But up until Saturday, they have never appeared in each other's photos or videos.