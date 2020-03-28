Yes, There's a YouTube Tutorial for That: From Braiding Your Hair to Working From Home

Want to learn how to do something? The time is now.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping most people around the world in their homes for the foreseeable future, many are figuring out what to do with all this extra time inside. Fortunately for those who have exhausted their To-Do Lists and might scream if they sit through another episode on Netflix, a whole new world of entertainment awaits on YouTube.

Thanks to the video platform's seemingly endless library of (mostly) free video content and the gurus, influencers, hosts and personalities that help populate it, practically anything you've ever wanted to see is just a click away. Between music videos, bizarre challenges and vlogs, YouTube can offer anyone bored and restless on their couch a virtual escape in any subject. You can watch celebrities talk you through what they've eaten in a day, a YouTube personality's birthing story, Tonight Show clips from seven years ago or a tour of a house that costs 1,000 times your rent.

But, perhaps the best part about YouTube is everything you can learn from the experts who have divulged their tips, tricks and hacks on the platform. From Princess Diana's makeup style by the artist behind it to how to cook up onion rings, any skill is just a YouTube search away.

But, before you peruse YouTube on your own, here are a few gems to get started: