Kylie Cosmetics Are 50% Off at Ulta Tomorrow!

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 1:20 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can you believe it? Kylie Cosmetics' lipsticks and lip glosses will be a staggering 50% on March 28 as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale—and that's on March 28th only.
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale has brought us all so many incredible deals every day, but the major discount on Kylie Jenner's famous lip line is definitely one of our faves. You can snag Kylie's "secret weapon" lip gloss, matte lipstick, and so much more. We're letting you know now because it'll only be available on Saturday while supplies last—and it seriously could sell out. It's Kylie Cosmetics, after all.
Prep yourself for the big sale by studying up on the products below! We'd like to note that the prices listed reflect what the products will cost during Ulta's March 28 deal.
Not only does this long-lasting liquid lipstick provide a creamy matte look, it's super hydrating, since it's infused with Vitamin E. Available in 10 different shades, including Boy Bye, Charm, and Goals.
Looking for full coverage on your lips? This Crème Lipstick provides an enviable creamy-satin finish and it's available in six shades, such as Butterscotch, Crush, and Dulce de Leche.
If you prefer a matte finish on your lips, you can get it with this hydrating formula that's available in six different shades, like August, Boss and Flirtini.
Kylie created this lip gloss as one of her "secret weapons" to getting the coveted perfect lip she's famous for having. The gloss will give you a luminous and voluminous effect. It's available in three shades: Koko K, Cupid, and Poppin'.
Get a radiant and moisturizing shine on your lips with this ultra-glossy, luminous gloss. You can get it in seven shades, including Diva, Yesss Girl, and Klear.
For more amazing beauty finds, check out the oils you should add to your beauty routine and celebrities' favorite drugstore beauty finds.
