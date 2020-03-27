Grey's Anatomy Gets a Shortened Season Due to Coronavirus

Grey's Anatomy's finale is coming a bit sooner than we thought.

Since production shut down a few weeks earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season finale will now air on April 9. It's titled "Put On a Happy Face," and it was originally supposed to be followed by four more episodes this season.

There are no plans to finish those final four episodes this season, so this will be the end of season 16. However, the good news is that Grey's has already been renewed for season 17, meaning there is no reason to be stressed about that. Sure, there are lots of other things to stress about, including what on earth is going on with Richard Webber, but we don't have to stress about the end of Grey's Anatomy just yet.

Next week's episode, "Sing It Again," finds the team coming together to figure out what's going on with Richard, and then the finale will return to a few other loose ends from this season.