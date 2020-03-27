Go Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's $6 Million California Dream Home

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 10:46 AM

You will fall in love with Jennifer Love Hewitt's new family home.

The 41-year-old Client List alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Variety reported on Thursday.

Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home was sold on March 13 for just over $6 million. It was built just last year and contains six bedrooms and six full bathrooms. 

The airy home contains a gourmet kitchen with a double oven, white subway tile backsplash and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite and family room—each with a fireplace, a home theater, and a giant backyard with a pool, spa and barbecue island.

The new home was first put on the market in September for almost $6.5 million.

The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; she bought a 4-bedroom million home in Pacific Palisades for $3.25 million several years ago. She has also previously owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.

Watch

Jennifer Love Hewitt Weighs in on Her TV Return

See photos of her new home:

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Kitchen

Hungry?

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hi There

The actress appears in her kitchen.

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Living Room

Perfect for quality family time.

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Dining Room

Pull up a chair...

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Bedroom

Check out the airy bedroom.

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Luxurious Bathroom

Bath time!

Jennifer Love Hewitt home

Redfin

Study

Get inspired in this airy study.

Earlier this week, the actress posted on her Instagram page a video of her sitting at a kitchen table, singing Kacey Musgraves' "Space Cowboy."

Her husband accompanied her on the piano.

