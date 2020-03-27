The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Negan Gets Up Close and Personal With Daryl's Crossbow

Our fearless zombie apocalypse survivors are in need of a break. In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Walking Dead's season 10 episode "Look at the Flowers," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) takes matters into his own hands with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

When viewers last checked in with Negan, he was holding Lydia (Cassady McClincy) captive and slitting Alpha's (Samantha Morton) throat. This was after Carol (Melissa McBride) let him out of the Alexandria prison to infiltrate Alpha's Whisperers crew. But Daryl doesn't know that, and he gets the drop on Negan in the exclusive sneak peek above.

"Where's Alpha?" Daryl demands with his crossbow in Negan's face.