Rachel Bilson Is Sorry If You're Still Hurt by Her Breakup With Adam Brody

It's been over a decade since The O.C. co-stars Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody called it quits, but the actress wants to let you know she's sorry for the pain that their breakup caused.

After seeing a throwback Instagram post from InStyle regarding their 3-year romance, which claimed that their 2006 split "ruined high school for us," Bilson issued the world a formal apology.

"IM SORRY!!!!" she commented. "He fared really well!"

Back in 2003, the former loves, who played The O.C.'s fan-favorite couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen started dating during the hit show's first season. Three years later, a source close to the couple confirmed that Bilson and Brody had broken up, telling PEOPLE, "It was a typical romance and they just grew apart. They've been on and off for awhile now." Months before their split, the pair denied breakup rumors and were even spotted showing some PDA.