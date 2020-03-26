Chrissy Teigen and Chris Klemen's Banana Bread "Saga" Is the Best Thing You'll Watch All Day

Chrissy Teigenand Chris Klemens are the gifts that keep on giving.

The time for Chrissy and Chris to exchange goods has come and gone, but the pair continue to give their fans the content they deserve. Since Chris is a YouTuber, with 1 million followers to boot, he's able to offer a behind-the-scenes look at his interaction with the chef and Twitter queen.

On Thursday, he uploaded a 17-minute long video that details how a simple tweet led to one of the most memorable moments of his life.

The saga, as Chris calls it, began on Monday afternoon, with Chrissy tweeting she was in need of lettuce. Obviously, Chris responded with a selfie of himself and the goods, which he records against the warning of his friend and roommate Andrew Lowe. "Andrew told me not to film, because it might set me up for a letdown." He says to the camera," Or it's setting me up for a trending video, dare I say."

He's quick to add, "This will probably get deleted."