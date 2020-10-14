Learning Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Love Story Will Make You Fall for Them Even Harder

From early on, Thomas Rhett knew he could, as he famously sang in his multiplatinum hit, die a happy man.

But he needed to tell the whole world. He was three years into his marriage to Lauren Akins—and some two decades into a love story that started when they met in the first grade—when he had the realization while working on his second studio album, Tangled Up.

"I remember going out and my wife just really encouraging me to write. She's always wanted me to write like a 'Just to See You Smile' by Tim McGraw," he shared with The Boot in 2016. "I looked back and was like, 'I've never just written a song about my wife or for my wife.'"

So he sat down with two cowriters and scribbled out the lyrics:

"If I never get to see the Northern lights / Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night / Oh if all I got is your hand in my hand / Baby I could die a happy man"