Luke Parker's Birthday Message for Madison Prewett Is Raising Eyebrows Among Bachelor Fans

Happy birthday, Madison Prewett!

The Bachelor star turned 24 years old on Wednesday and received some sweet shout-outs from her fellow franchise members.

"Happy birthday!!!!!" Raven Gates wrote in the comments section.

"BEAUTY QUEEN," Vanessa Grimaldi added.

Fans also noticed that Luke Parker left a message.

"Happy birthday girl," the season 15 celeb wrote.

Prewett then thanked him for the note.

After seeing the post, some followers started doing some shipping.

"They should date," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"Would be the perfect couple," added another.

"Here for this," wrote a third.

However, not everyone was in agreement.

"Just ['cause] both have religious beliefs doesn't mean it would be a match," wrote one commenter. "I can't with people."

"Ohh noo girl," another wrote in response to a fan hoping for a romance, "but Madi could teach him a thing or two."

As fans will recall, Parker appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. However, she sent him home after his comments about sex, including that he "didn't believe that's something that [she] should be doing" and that he wanted to "make sure [she] was not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here." He also told her he'd "be wanting to go home" if she had been intimate with the other men. Brown told him he didn't have the right to judge or question her.

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," she said at the time.