Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Fight Child Hunger Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Angelina Jolie is using her massive platform for a good cause.

The Maleficent actress and longtime humanitarian has pledged to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry organization to help those in need during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," Jolie said in a statement that was shared with E! News.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," her statement continued. "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

Like the actress mentioned, the organization is using its resources to make sure that kids receive food.

Billy Shore, the founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength (which is the organization behind No Kid Hungry) put it best.