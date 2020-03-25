The Bachelor's Peter Weber Seen Hanging Out With Kelley Flanagan in Chicago

If there's one thing helping us stay sane as we practice social distancing with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic it's: who the hell is dating who in Bachelor Nation?

Aside from trying to keep up with Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's flirty TikTok posts, there's another Bachelor alum whose love life has piqued our interest.

Hello, Peter Weber.

The 28-year-old pilot was spotted hanging out with his former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.

The two appeared to look very comfortable with each other, according to an eagle-eyed fan who happened to see the two getting cozy at the Riverwalk in Chicago.

"They were right across from Marina Towers. They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk," an onlooker told E! News. "Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap."

It's unclear how long the two hung out for considering the Windy City is currently enforcing a "stay at home" order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.