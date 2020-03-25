Inside Ariana Grande's New Romance With Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Meet the new man in Ariana Grande's life.

The 26-year-old is officially off the market and dating a real estate agent by name of Dalton Gomez.

An E! News source shared that the "Boyfriend" pop star has indeed been spending quality time with Gomez while the two practice self-distancing during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"They run in the same circle," the source close to the singer shared. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

According to eyewitnesses, the couple has been spending time together at Grande's home. The eyewitness also shared that he's been at her house "for several days" and they've "ordered food but other than that, they are staying in."

"She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her," the eyewitness shared. "Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home."