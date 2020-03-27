The 15 Most Shocking Moments in Grey's Anatomy's First 15 Years

There's nothing on TV quite like Grey's Anatomy.

The medical soap from creator Shonda Rhimes officially became the longest-running of its kind on primetime television in February 2019. And at a time when shows struggle to even see seasons three or four, we're celebrating the 15th anniversary of its debut. With a (sadly) revolutionary colorblind approach to casting and nary a star in its original cast (unless you count Patrick Dempsey, who, at the time, many didn't), the saucy little show premiered on ABC on March 27, 2005 in what would be a landmark season for the network, having already launched hits Desperate Housewives and Lost in the fall.

In the years since, the show, currently in its 16th season with an order for a 17th already handed out, has turned star Ellen Pompeo into not just a household name, but a powerhouse producer in her own right, boosted the careers of actors like Kate Walsh, Chyler Leigh, Jesse Williams, and Jason George, to name but a few, launched not one, but two spin-offs (Private Practice and the currently airing Station 19) and brought so much calamity upon its sprawling cast of characters. Seriously, so much.