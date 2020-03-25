Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking to refresh your closet for tspring, but not break the bank, Hollywood stylist Jeni Elizabeth has lots of expert tips for you! She's been the lead stylist for shows including The Real, Jersey Shore and Hollywood Darlings, plus she's styled everyone from Martha Stewart to Snoop Dogg, so you know she has her eye on all the latest trends.

"The styles I'm seeing for spring 2020 are some of my favorites in a long time. Tie-dyed prints, hot pants and statement jewelry are all in right now and can easily add some fun to your existing wardrobe without costing a lot," she told E! News.

And there's no better time to make it happen as you work from home, she recommends. "With all the time we're spending at home right now, it's great opportunity to take a look at our closets and spruce them up," Jeni said. "Having some new looks to show off once we can all come together again can be your inspiration. I've always believed that fashion can make people smile, draw conversation and build self-esteem."

Check out her spring wardrobe tips and picks below!