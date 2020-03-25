Drake Tells Rihanna to Drop Her New Album in Hilarious Instagram Live Exchange

What can help everyone keep their spirits up in these hard times? A new Rihanna album, duh.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Drake and the Fenty founder digitally crossed paths thanks to 1Oak's "Isolation Station" livestream on Tuesday night.

E! News learned the songstress reached out to the A-list club's own, Richie Akiva, and, in the name of social distancing, they had DJ Spade host the livestream solo from the basement of the Big Apple hot spot. Fun with a purpose, the livestream featured a link to donate to Children's Health Fund in New York, which the club will continue to raise money for this week.

For eagle-eyed fans, the livestream featured comments not only from RiRi, but also from her famous ex.

While Rihanna had some fun with the moment, joking her people were "stuck outside" the club in a comment on DJ Spade's account, Drake took the opportunity to ask her for something fans desperately want: new music.