Nike Air Max Day: Scope Out the 2020 Sneaker Drop

Wed., Mar. 25, 2020

If you're a sneaker collector, you know that on March 26 of 1987, the Nike Air Max shoe was debuted, and the iconic sneaker's revolutionary cushioning platform is still celebrated today with the Air Max Day celebration. During this year's celebration, Nike is paying homage to the countless Air Max variations that have come out since 1987 with three new shoe drops.

They're available to buy tomorrow at SNKRS and select retailers, but catch a sneak peek below for some new shoes to slip on for your afternoon walks.

Air Max 2090

There are special Air Max Day colors of the 2090, available in unisex and youth sizing, plus a lava-glow women's colorway.

Air Max Duck Camo Pack

Nike has brought back the cult-favorite duck camo print from the 2013 Air Max 90 Atmos as part of the new Air Max Duck Camo Pack. There are two colorways available: an inverted color scheme of the original Air Max 90 Duck Camo shoe, as well as an Air Max 2090 with the duck camo print peeking out of a translucent-layered upper. The sneakers come in unisex, youth and toddler sizing.

Air Max 90 Metallic Pack

If you're into metallics, you need the Air Max 90 Metallic Pack, available in gold, rose gold and silver. The women's pack also offers toddler sizing.

