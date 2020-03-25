Laura Prepon Says Her Mother "Taught Me Bullimia"

In writing a guide to motherhood, Laura Prepon chose to open up publicly about difficult memories with her own mother.

As the author of You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, the Orange Is the New Black alum has gotten honest and raw about living with bulimia as a teenager and how her mother, Marjorie Prepon, contributed to the battle.

"My mother taught me bulimia. It started when I was 15 and lasted until my late twenties," the actress said, per People.

According to Prepon, who is herself now a mother of two, her struggle with the eating disorder began after she was told to lose 25 pounds at a modeling agency's open casting. At the time, she was 15 years old.