This Is Us' Season 4 Finale: Surprise Children, New Characters, and One Huge Fight

Did anyone else just leave that This Is Us finale feeling a little bit stunned?

Season four went out with several bangs, including not one, not two, but three surprise children, and one massive brotherly fight that it feels pretty dang hard to come back from. Times they are a'changing in the Pearson family, that's for sure.

First of all, Beth, Kate, and Kevin were all pretty unhappy with the way Randall convinced Rebecca to do the clinical trial. Kate didn't get much of a chance to react just yet, but boy did Kevin lose his mind. He saw it as Randall convincing Rebecca to take sides with her children, especially when she clearly didn't want to do the trial, and Randall knew they'd all regret it if they didn't do everything they could, just like he regrets not doing everything he could to save his dad.