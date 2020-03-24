Why Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Fans Are Convinced They Quietly Broke Up

When it comes to Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren, fans are on split watch.

After about six months of going strong, it seems Centineo may be one of the boys Ren loved before.

After sparking romance rumors in September 2019, they made their glamorous red carpet debut the following month.

"He's amazing," the model told E! News in November. "His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too." At the time, the star also revealed that the had taken another major step in their romance: Centineo had met her family. "It was great," Ren said. "My little brother was like, 'Who is this person?' and I was like, 'Please, like him for me. I really like him.'"'

As for her leading man, the feeling was mutual. "Dude, we love each other," Centineo told E!'s Jason Kennedyat the 2019 People's Choice Awards. "The rest kind of just fades into the background."