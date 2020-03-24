Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She’s the “Homeschool PE Teacher” While Pushing Dog in Carriage

Class is in session!

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian proved that she's the coolest "homeschool PE teacher" in town with a hilarious Instagram post. Taken while walking her dog Honey, the mom of three can be seen leading the way as she pushes the family's beloved Pomeranian in a chic doggy stroller.

"I'm the homeschool PE teacher," she captioned the picture. Fully committing to her new role, Kourtney sported an oversized crewneck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants and athletic sneakers. To complete the sporty look, she tied her signature brunette locks back in a high ponytail and donned tiny black sunglasses.



In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her children Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, have been practicing social distancing to prevent spreading the virus. Last week, she shared an update with fans on how their little family has been doing with an adorable Instagram post featuring her youngest son.