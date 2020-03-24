See The Challenge: Total Madness Cast Discover Their New and "Terrifying" Bunker

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 10:00 AM
It's Total Madness when The Challenge returns for its landmark 35th season and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the MTV show's season premiere.
In the below video, the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness gets to check out their new gigs. Gone are the jungle houses, the spacious mansions and the lavish pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They're totally isolated.
"For the first time ever, we are living in a nuclear bomb shelter," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, says in the exclusive sneak peek below. "This place is terrifying."
The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Their reactions range from "What the f—k?" to "Holy s—t!" and "Wow, dude. We're in a bunker!" The luxuries of old Challenge houses are nowhere to be seen.
"I'm in this dungeon type thing. I'm like, ‘Where's the hot tub? Where's the mimosas? Where the heck is the sun?'" Mattie Breaux says.
It's safe to say everyone is in disbelief about their new home base. "Surely this isn't it," Melissa Reeves says. "There's no windows. There's hardly any air. There's no wardrobe space. I've stepped into prison!"
They've got a blanket, toilet paper and a bar of soap that looks like it's seen better days.
While going through the house, the cast finds what appears to be a living room (couches and some games?), a war room full of screens and lots and lots of hallways. However, there is a kitchen, gym, a small pool and some other luxuries for the cast to use while they are in competition with one another.
Meet the cast below.
MTV
Kaycee is a Big Brother veteran.
MTV
He hails from Big Brother.
MTV
This is Aneesa's 13th time on The Challenge.
Article continues below
MTV
Jordan is on his sixth appearance.
MTV
His credits include Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior.
MTV
She comes to The Challenge from Big Brother.
Article continues below
MTV
Tori is on her fourth appearance.
MTV
Nelson is on his sixth Challenge.
MTV
Melissa is on her third appearance.
Article continues below
MTV
This will be her eighth time on The Challenge.
MTV
He's on his third The Challenge appearance.
MTV
Jennifer comes to The Challenge from The Amazing Race.
Article continues below
MTV
Josh is on The Challenge No. 3.
MTV
Dee is on her third Challenge appearance.
MTV
Ashley is on her seventh The Challenge.
Article continues below
MTV
"Big T" is on her second The Challenge competition.
MTV
Wes is on The Challenge number 13.
MTV
Nany is on her ninth The Challenge experience.
Article continues below
MTV
Cory is on his seventh The Challenge appearance.
MTV
Jennifer is on her second Challenge.
MTV
This will be Jay's first time on The Challenge. He previously competed on Survivor.
Article continues below
MTV
Kyle is on his fifth Challenge.
MTV
Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance.
MTV
Mattie is just on her second The Challenge appearance.
Article continues below
MTV
Kailah is on her fifth Challenge.
MTV
This is Johnny's 20th Challenge.
MTV
This is CT's 17th time on The Challenge.
Article continues below
MTV
This is Rogan's third time on The Challenge.
The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 with a 90-minute episode on MTV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?