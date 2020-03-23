Jenelle Evans Denies David Eason Ever Abused Her as They Officially Get Back Together

It's official: Jenelle Evans and David Eason are rekindling their marriage.

"Yes, me and him are deciding to work it out right now and uh, we're taking it slowly," the former Teen Mom 2 star announced the news during a YouTube Q&A on Saturday, March 21.

ICYMI, Evans and her husband broke up last October and after their split, the 28-year-old obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason. Earlier this year she dropped the order and in February, the two were spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors.

In an interview with E! News last month, Evans shared that the two were "considering counseling."

During her YouTube Q&A, Evans read a question from a fan that asked if Eason had changed enough for her to choose to go back to him. She answered, "A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out. I wanna' tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he has never abused me."