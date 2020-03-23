Just 21 Cute Things to Celebrate National Puppy Day

E! Illustration
Mon., Mar. 23, 2020
National Puppy Day! We know that every day you get to spend with your furry buddies is special, so why not take a moment today to appreciate all the additional cuteness you can bring into their lives?
You can spoil your pup with the most adorable squeaky and crinkle toys, a fashionable collar, a comfy blanket, and so much more! There are even dog treats that come in cute shapes.
We've rounded up all the puppy products that'll make your heart flutter. Shop them below!
No stuffing? No problem. These fox, raccoon and squirrel toys don't need stuffing to be a great time for your pup. The toys are filled with two round squeakers for literally hours of squeaking action and they're designed medium-sized dogs who love to squeak.
Got a small dog? This adorable shark pet bed is perfect for your little pup. It's soft, fluffy and inviting with micro-suede exterior and warm plush sleep area.
Help your dog stay dry during those rainy walks with this cute durable and waterproof raincoat. It's available in blue stars, red hearts, and yellow clouds.
Your puppy can snuggle up and get squeakin' with this cuddly monkey that is made from an ultra soft material, has minimal stuffing, and has a built-in rope.
Get your dog's name on silky, strong blanket just for your fluffy pal. Plus, its slick plush fabric sheds hairs easily, can be a convenient car seat cover for travel or bed cover while at home. Best part? It's machine washable.
Give your pup the true Millennial brunch experience with this avocado toast-shaped toy that's made with crazy crinkle, a squeaker, and packed with fluff. Don't forget to snap an Instagram photo of it all to make your doggo a true Millennial.
A must-have for any dog owner: poopbags for when Fido's gotta go. Even though it's not the most glamorous part of pet ownership, you can add a little cuteness to it with these Earth Rated poopbags, which are packaged on a single roll in a box made from recycled materials. It's available in lavender scent or unscented.
Get two ultra soft and cozy blankets for one price! The paw print blanket two-pack for your pup comes in a variety of colors, including brown, lavender, pink, and white.
Dog collar, but make it fashion. Dress your furry companion in style with this literally star-studded leather collar. It's available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large
Play tug-of-war or fetch with this versatile and durable nylon toy designed for lots of play time! Characters ship at random and you'll receive either Orange Panther, Green Bunny, Pink Hippo, or Blue Monkey.
If you're a fan of dog puns, good news! You can crown your canine as the Pupreme of your heart with this pun-derful stainless steel bowl.
Your fur baby won't be able to resist these cute toothbrush-shaped treats that clean down to the gumline to fight plaque, tartar and freshen breath. Everybody wins!
Adorn your doggo with this custom-made ID tag available in a wide variety of shapes and colors. And clearly, Amazon customers are big fans of the product—the best-seller has over 4,000 five-star reviews.
This one's a magical getaway just for your fluffy pup. The pet bed is super soft and padded on all sides with a removable cushion that provides comfortable support. Best of all, it's shaped like a unicorn!
Transport Fido in style in this snazzy pet carrier with a hard bottom, soft padding, and adjustable straps. It comes in pink polkadot and a red and black design.
Who says poopbags can't be cute? These PL360 dog waste bags are decorated with an adorable pattern and they're made of a fragrance-free biodegradable plastic.
Tired of those plain ol' dog collars? Try this one with movable and removable flowers for that little bit of something extra for your doggo.
Now your puppy doesn't have to feel excluded on wine night! The wine bottle toy is made crazy crinkle and two deep squeakers. No bottle openers needed!
Your walks with Fluffy just got way more colorful! This leash is made of durable mountain climbing rope and it comes in 14 different colors, including sky blue, hot pink, lime green, red khaki, and more.
Play a unique game of hide-and-seek with your best friend by stuffing the squeaky squirrels into the tree trunk, then watch as your dog sniffs them out. Fun for everyone!
Keep your fur baby warm and looking fab in this hoodie that has an adorable heart pattern printed on it. Too cute!
